Travel hack: How to take more than 100ml of liquids on holiday in your hand luggage

The 100ml liquid rule for hand luggage can be a real pain, especially if you’re someone who is travelling for just a few days, and have lots of beauty products or cosmetics. One traveller revealed how she gets around the guidelines, and carries full size bottles onto the plane.
Taking a large suitcase away with you can not only be costly, but it can also be time consuming.
For those travelling light with hand luggage that gets stowed in the cabin, the downside is the 100ml liquid restriction where all liquids must fit into one 20cm x 20cm plastic bag.
Holly Louise was flying to Turkey earlier this year, and decided to buy her beauty products at the airport.
Terminal shops however, can hike the prices up as they are providing flyers with last-minute products.
READ MORE: Woman branded ‘selfish’ after booking boyfriend surprise holiday
Holly ordered a full-size bottle of suncream, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, after sun, body lotion, body spray and a hair mask for her trip.
Someone asked: “What’s the difference between pre ordering and collecting or just buying from boots in the airport, is it cheaper?”
Holly answered: “Yes so there’s obviously a lot more choice and it is cheaper I also got like more discounts and stuff online.”
Some also questioned the volume of the products Holly had bought.
One asked: “But then how you bring it back with you?”
READ MORE: ‘Too risky’: Flight attendant on the flights you should never book
travel
Liquids in hand luggage include the following:
Drinks
Partially or fully liquid foods (such as soup, baby food, honey, etc)
Toiletries and cosmetics (make-up, perfume, creams, lotions, gels, mascara, lip gloss, toothpaste, etc)
Sprays and aerosols (deodorant, hairspray, etc)
Gels (hair gel, shower gel, etc)
Contact lens solution
The 100ml limit applies not just to the actual amount of liquid, but also the bottles or containers they are held in.
Source link