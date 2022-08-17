Virgin River season 5 theory: Two newcomers arrive after Lizzie star drops clue?

Lizzie’s parents may try and encourage her to come home if she opens up about what she has been through.

She also had to deal with the departure of Ricky after he made his exit to join the Marines.

Sarah opened up about filming the last scene with Grayson, saying: “I think that scene really showed the love and the care she has for Ricky isn’t gone.

“With time and with healing maybe they will revisit their relationship they have, it was a good way of showing the door is still open.

“I don’t think Lizzie has ever lost the feelings she has for Ricky and that scene in general was so beautiful.

