What are the top five golf movies of all time?

The sports world has always had a place in Hollywood, and golf is no different. The film industry is no stranger to connecting drama on the links to drama on the big screen. There aren’t as many movies about golf as there are other mainstream American sports, but these are our top five golf movies of all time.

Caddyshack

Golf is a sport to be taken serious from the first tee to the last putt on the 18th hole, but don’t tell the motley crew at Bushwood Country Club. Maybe one of the funniest movies of all time, sports-themed or not, Caddyshack has an all-star cast of comedians led by Chevy Chase, Bill Murray and Rodney Dangerfield. A young caddie at the club is looking to make some cash before going off to college, and but along the way runs in to a gang of side splitting characters. Two rich golfers, one is a flashy entrepreneur who is a newcomer at the course and the a wealthy, snobby member of the club develop a rivalry, and look to settle their bad blood on the course. In the lead up to the big money round of 18 the caddy Danny Noonan gets intertwined with both golfers and chaos ensues.

Tin Cup

It seems like Kevin Costner and sports movies are always a good combination. He starred in Bull Durham and Field of Dreams, and in 1996 signed on to play Roy “Tin Cup” McAvoy in the romantic comedy, “Tin Cup.” Costner plays a has-been ex-golfer who is the owner of a beat down driving range.

A former rival of McAvoy’s past, David Simms, who is a pro golfer who offers McAvoy a chance to caddie for him since he knows the course so well. Simms fires his former adversary after Tin Cup advises him to play wreckless during the round. To spite Simms, McAvoy qualifies for the U.S. Open to get a crack at his former college teammate. While qualifying, McAvoy ends up falling for Simms’ girlfriend, Molly Griswold who ends up being the cavalier golfers’ therapist. Griswold not only helps him with his wild decision making on the course, but the two become interested in one and other on the way to the final round of the U.S. Open.

Legend of Bagger Vance

Will Smith and Matt Damon star in this historical fantasy directed by Robert Redford. Set in the depression era, Damon plays wealthy southern golfer Rannulph Junuh, a former World War I captain who comes back from the war mentally destroyed after losing the his entire company during the war. He comes back to Georgia, but disappears and turns into an alcoholic. Junuh’s ex-girlfriend, Adele Invergordon organizes a golf tournament with the top golfers of the time, Walter Hagen and Bobby Jones.

Needing a local representative, Invergordon tries to convince her ex to participate in the event. Junuh is approached by a man named Bagger Vance, and offers his services as caddie for the upcoming tournament. Vance not only helps Junuh compete against the best golfers of the time, but also helps him shake some of his demons he brought home with him from the war.

Happy Gilmore

This slap-stick Adam Sandler film about a hockey player turned golfer came out in the same year that Tin Cup came out. Happy Gilmore is a struggling hockey player looking to hit it big in the pros, but has enough trouble trying to keep his own two feet on a set of skates. His only attribute when it comes to hockey is fists, and his slap shot. Gilmore gets cut from the hockey team, at the same time his grandmother’s house is on the verge of getting condemned by the IRS.

Gilmore bets the movers carrying stuff out of his grandma’s house that he can hit a golf ball farther than they can, after he crushes the movers using his legendary hockey wind up, he realizes he has a potential new source of income. Gilmore hits the driving range, where he meets former professional Chubbs Peterson. He grooms Gilmore into more than just a driving range side show into a proper golfer who takes on club pros like Shooter McGavin.

Gilmore quickly revolutionizes the sport, attracting fans from all walks of life, while his rivalry with Shooter McGavin is brought to a boiling point when they make a wager on whoever wins the Tour Championship will get Gilmore’s grandmother’s house.

The Greatest Game Ever Played

Shia LaBeouf stars in this historical picture based on the life of Francis Ouimet. Ouimet won the 1913 U.S. Open as an amateur at the age of 20. The story, which was adapted form the Mark Frost Book, The Greatest Game Ever Played: Harry Vardon, Francis Ouimet and the Birth of Modern Golf.

Ouimet was the first amateur to ever win a U.S. Open and revolutionized a sport that was reserved for the rich. Ouimet was a young golfer from middle-class, immigrant parents. Ouimet has to battle to stigma of not fitting the image of a golfer, while persevering through his parents doubts of a future in golf.