What is crime thriller The Informer about on Netflix?

2019 crime thriller, The Informer, is now on Netflix! The film has already proven to be a welcome addition to the streamer, as it’s currently trending at number 7 on Netflix’s Top 10 movies list.

The film stars Joel Kinnaman as Peter Koslow, Rosamund Pike as Erica Wilcox, Ana de Armas as Sofia Koslow, Common as Edward Grens, and Clive Owen as Keith Montgomery.

The production was written by Matt Cook, and is based on the novel Three Seconds by Roslund & Hellström. Andrea Di Stefano served as director. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Mark Lane, Robert Jones, James Harris, and Wayne Marc Godfrey serve as producers.

The film premiered in the United Kingdom by Warner Bros. in August 2019, then had a limited theatrical release in November 2020 in the U.S. The production was written by Matt Cook, and is based on the novel Three Seconds by Roslund & Hellström. Andrea Di Stefano served as director.

So what is this new addition to the streamer all about?

What is The Informer about on Netflix?

Years ago, Peter Koslow was released early from prison, but in return he had to work as an undercover informant for the FBI. Now, he uses his covert skills to try and take down the General – the most powerful crime boss in New York. But when a sting results in the death of an undercover cop, the whole drug bust goes wrong.

That’s when the FBI informant is forced to continue his undercover work and go back to prison to bring down the organized crime ring. He now has to find a way to escape from the clutches of the law and the General to save himself and his wife and daughter.

Have you seen the movie before? Are you excited it’s now streaming on Netflix? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

The Informer is now streaming on Netflix.