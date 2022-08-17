Categories Sports What Sir Alex Ferguson and Van Nistelrooy discussed at Rangers match amid Gakpo rumours Post author By Sam Smith Post date August 17, 2022 No Comments on What Sir Alex Ferguson and Van Nistelrooy discussed at Rangers match amid Gakpo rumours MANCHESTER UNITED have been linked with PSV ace Cody Gakpo. Source link Related Tags Alex, discussed, Ferguson, Gakpo, match, Nistelrooy, Rangers, rumours, Sir., van' ← Matheus Nunes: Wolves sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder in club-record £42.2m deal → EastEnders’ Aidan O’Callaghan teases Lewis Butler’s return on the BBC One soap Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.