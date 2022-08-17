Why Princess Beatrice will never get a Duchess title





As the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice of York has held her royal status since birth. But unlike other members of the Royal Family, Beatrice will never be known by a Duchess title, nor will she take on her father’s title to become the next Duchess of York.

Why will Princess Beatrice never get a Duchess title? Although she is the Duke of York’s eldest child, Beatrice will not inherit her father’s title. The Dukedom of York, like other royal dukedoms, can only be passed on to a male heir, and as Andrew has two daughters, his title will revert to the Crown after he dies. For this reason, Beatrice will never be known as the Duchess of York like her mother is. READ MORE: Meghan Markle ‘unlikely’ to lose her title of ‘Princess’

The Queen traditionally awards members of her family with a new royal title when they get married, but this wasn’t the case for Princess Eugenie or Princess Beatrice. The Queen’s sister Princess Margaret married Antony Armstrong-Jones in 1960, and afterwards the Queen awarded Antony the Earldom of Snowdon, making Margaret a Countess. But Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank received no title after marriage in 2018, nor did Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi when he married Beatrice in 2020. Subsequently, both York sisters are without Duchess or Countess titles, and they are styled simply as Princess Eugenie, Mrs Jack Brooksbank and Princess Beatrice, Mrs Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Why does Princess Beatrice have an HRH title? Under the Letters Patent issued by King George V in 1917, Beatrice was entitled to HRH status as the granddaughter of the monarch through the male line. As Prince Andrew is the monarch’s second son, all of his children would be eligible for HRH and Prince or Princess titles. The children of the Queen’s third son Prince Edward are also eligible under the Letters Patent, but they do not hold these titles. Instead, they are titled as the children of an Earl, rather than the children of a Prince, as Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn. Non-working members of the Royal Family often do not use their HRH titles publicly like Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but Beatrice and Eugenie appear to be exceptions to this rule.