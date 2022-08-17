‘Wonderful news!’ Kate sends royal fans into frenzy with new Roger Federer partnership





The Duchess and tennis champion Roger Federer have joined forces to raise money for charities close to Kate’s heart. The tennis lovers announced the proceeds raised from the sales of the tickets to the Laver Cup Open Practice Day taking place at the O2 on September 22 will raise funds for two organisations focused on supporting disadvantaged and vulnerable children.

Both the organisations benefitting from the donation of the proceeds are Kate’s patronages. The first is Action for Children, which welcomed the Duchess as its royal patron in 2016. In the same year, the Queen passed on to Kate the patronage of the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), whose charitable arm is the LTA Tennis Foundation. News of the Duchess and Federer’s collaboration was highly praised by fans of Kate and Prince William.

Taking to Twitter, one user named @loveforcambridg wrote: “Wonderful news.” @Sunshin61283028 hailed the Duchess for maintaining her focus on supporting young people. They wrote: “What a great collaboration, Catherine is always working for the betterment of children.” @CambridgeCrown described the collaboration a “dream team”, tweeting: “Excited for this. Brilliant dream team.” READ MORE: Prince George or Prince Louis could inherit ‘unlucky’ royal title

And @DancingInfinit1 said: “THE #DuchessofCambridge and THE Roger Federer, like when they wanted top tier, they got THE top tier in royalty and in tennis greatness. So excited!!!” While Kate won’t step head to the O2 next month, Federer will be joined by other superstars of Team Europe and Team World to take their final practice on-court ahead of the beginning of the Laver Cup. The Cup is an international indoor hard court men’s team tennis tournament which sees two teams competing – one including players from the European continent and the other only counting tennis stars from the rest of the world. The Cup first took place in 2017. DON’T MISS

Tickets to see the unique star-studded day of practice will go on sale on Monday. Ahead of the Open Practice Day, Federer and the Duchess will attend another event hosted by the Laver Cup. The Cup has announced a day of tennis in East London for youngsters aged between 8 to 15 supported by Action for Children and those in the local area part of the LTA SERVES programme. MORE TO FOLLOW