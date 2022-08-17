Zoë Kravitz regrets Will Smith slap comment

“Here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now,” she wrote with in caption.

That didn’t go over well with some on the internet and Kravitz now says, “It’s a scary time to have an opinion or to say the wrong thing or to make controversial art or statements or thoughts or anything.”

“It’s mostly scary because art is about conversation. That should, in my opinion, always be the point,” she told the Wall Street Journal Magazine. “The internet is the opposite of conversation. The internet is people putting things out and not taking anything in.”

Reflecting on it, Kravitz said she is “torn about what to say right now, because I’m supposed to just talk about it; I have very complicated feelings around it.”