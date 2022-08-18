Answer A Hunter’s Cry in Sea of Thieves’ Sixth Adventure, Live Until September 1 – Xbox Wire

Summary Enter a twisted mirror world and bring back Merrick in Sea of Thieves’ latest time-limited Adventure, live from August 18 to September 1.

Sail into the Sea of the Damned and join other crews in a chaotic clash with the Dark Brethren and their defenses.

July’s time-limited adventure, ‘The Forsaken Hunter’, tasked pirates with sleuthing their way across the Sea of Thieves in pursuit of the missing Merrick, and the true culprits have now been revealed. The Dark Brethren – a collection of renegades who once tried to seize control of the Sea of the Damned – have returned to plague the waves. Now Merrick is locked away in their latest base of operations, glimpsed in all its foreboding glory during our recent cinematic trailer.

That means it’s time to swap clues for cannonballs, travel through the nearest archway (with a little help from the Pirate Lord) and take the fight to the Dark Brethren in the Sea of the Damned. But pirates will be on the back foot in such strange territory, and Merrick’s captors certainly won’t surrender him without a fight…

Recap of the Damned

Currently, the forlorn fisherman is being held atop a twisted recreation of the Glorious Sea Dog Tavern, a reflection of one of the most mountainous landmarks on the Sea of Thieves. Reaching him will be no easy task. Pirates will need to fend off attacks from a spectral fleet while working to seize control of three lighthouses around the tavern’s perimeter, illuminating a path to the top where the Dark Brethren and their prisoner await!

If all this talk of supernatural seas and transformed taverns has left you staring at your ship’s map and wondering where to start, help is at hand. Our latest Adventures Ahead article is ready to educate pirates old and new about the outcasts that make up the Dark Brethren, and how recent events have seen Merrick fall from triumphant community leader to defiant captive.

Social Climbers

Knowing that the doors to the Sea of the Damned must not remain open indefinitely, the Pirate Lord encourages crews to join forces during this battle, facing the Brethren together and making the task of scaling the tavern that much simpler. While a single crew with enough courage and skill might prevail, those willing to rally support through their speaking trumpets will stand the best chance of reaching Merrick in time. With no treasure to tussle over, co-operation could prove the key to success.

Supplies will likewise improve the odds, so be sure to stock up around the Outpost before heading into the fray. When you decide the time is right, speak to Larinna outside the tavern to get started and then seek the Pirate Lord, who’ll be waiting down at the docks to set Merrick’s rescue parties on the right path. Bring the Hunter home, and earn an exclusive Memento of your Adventure, when you take part in ‘A Hunter’s Cry’ between now and September 1. Just remember to watch your step…

