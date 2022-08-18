Anthony Joshua picks out of Idris Elba and Denzel Washington to play him before Usyk fight

Anthony Joshua has picked out of Idris Elba and Denzel Washington when deciding who could play him in a movie. Joshua returns to the ring this weekend, as he takes on rival Oleksandr Usyk in an eagerly anticipated rematch.

The Englishman will be out for revenge after losing to Usyk last September, and surrendering his world heavyweight titles. In the midst of his preparations, Joshua has enjoyed a slightly more relaxed chat with DAZN where he discussed the potential of being played by Hollywood’s finest.

When being quizzed on who would play Joshua on the big screen, the fighter was quick to nail down Washington before changing his mind to fellow Englishman Elba. He said: “I would love Denzel Washington to play me in a movie of my life.”

Quickly switching his choice he went on: “Well actually sorry he is American, so it would have to be Idris Elba.” Ahead of the big clash in Saudi Arabia, Joshua’s opponent Usyk has been seen bulking up as he looks to defend his heavyweight titles.

