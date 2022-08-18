Aramco Team Series: Jessica Korda cards three eagles to open up five-shot lead in Sotogrande

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Jessica Korda’s eleven under par first round of 61 at the Aramco Team Series equalled the lowest ever recorded on the Ladies European Tour

Jessica Korda equalled the lowest round in Ladies European Tour history and set a new course record to grab a five-shot lead at the Aramco Team Series event in Sotogrande.

Korda eagled three of the par-fives and mixed six birdies with a lone bogey on her way to a brilliant 11-under 61 at La Reserva Club Sotogrande, giving her a commanding advantage over Belgium’s Manon De Roey and Slovenian Pia Babnik.

The American followed an eagle at the par-five second with back-to-back birdies over the next two holes, before following at the sixth by picking up a shot at the next to get to seven under after just seven holes.

Korda reached the turn in 30 despite dropping a shot at the 404-yard eighth hole, with three birdies in a four-hole stretch from the 10th increasing her hopes of a potential first ’59 round’ in Ladies European Tour history.

An eagle at the par-five 16th extended her advantage at the top and left her requiring a birdie-birdie finish to post a sub-60 round, only for Korda to close with back-to-back pars and remain 11 under for the day.

“It was an awesome round,” Korda said. “We had a great vibe in the group and so obviously, I was really relaxed. I have never made three eagles in a round, so I’m definitely going to remember this one!”

Korda’s sister Nelly is on five under and tied-fourth despite making a double-bogey in her opening-round 67, which also contained an eagle and five birdies, while Linn Grant – a three-time winner this season – is inside the top-10 after four birdies in six holes helped her to a three-under 69.

England’s Bronte Law is in the group on two under and compatriot Alice Hewson is a further stroke back, while defending champion Alison Lee is in tied-30th after a level-par 72.

The event sees and individual 54-hole stroke play tournament taking place alongside a 36-hole team event, with Korda’s team holding a one-shot advantage over Team Roussin – led by France’s Pauline Roussin.

