Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 18-Aug-2022





National Express is partnering with Stansted Airport to trial an electric bus with passengers using their airside gate-to-plane operations.

The Cobus 2700 bus can run for up to 8 hours a day carrying a maximum of 88 standing passengers. It is being introduced for a four week period to test how it works operationally and to get feedback from both drivers and passengers.

The trial will gather data to understand how the vehicles work in a real environment and help determine how electric vehicles can be used at Stansted Airport in the future.

Kevin Frazer, South East Operations Director for National Express, explains: ‘’The switch from diesel to electric vehicles is an adjustment that requires changes in charging infrastructure, maintenance and driving practice.

“In preparation for the trial, we’ve introduced some new processes and 10 drivers have undergone additional training to familiarise themselves with the vehicles.‘’

National Express’ vision is for its entire UK fleet of vehicles to be net zero by 2035, ahead of the UK target of 2050. This commitment will support Stansted Airport in its 2038 net zero goals.

Steve Mills London Stansted’s surface manager said: “London Stansted is delighted to partner with National Express as we continue to explore innovative and energy efficient ways to drive down carbon emissions to underpin our focus on the sustainable and responsible growth at the airport.

“We are proud that operations under our direct control are already carbon neutral, but we are committed to achieving net zero by 2038 so await the results of this trial with great interest.”

Cebu Pacific reaffirmed (11-Aug-2022) a commitment to invest in more sustainability initiatives to “boost the stability of its operations and care for the environment”. The carrier established the following sustainability pillars: Fleet modernisation, which aims to have an all-neo fleet;

Resource optimisation, including pushing for fuel efficiency best practices;

Utilising sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by launching green routes by 2025 and using SAF for its entire network by 2030. Cebu added it was the first local airline to incorporate the use of SAF in its operations. [more – original PR] Original report: Cebu Pacific prioritizes sustainability in business, tourism Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ leading airline, is committed to invest in more sustainability initiatives to boost the stability of its operations and care for the environment and planet at the same time. CEB — which currently operates the greenest aircraft in the aviation industry, the A330NEO – is aligning its sustainability goals with the global aviation’s commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. After participating early this year in the Singapore Airshow as Asia’s greenest airline, CEB has established three major pillars on its sustainable journey which are fleet modernization, which aims, among others, to have an all-Neo fleet; resource optimization, which includes pushing for fuel efficiency best practices; and utilizing SAF by launching green routes by 2025 and using SAF for its entire network by 2030. CEB was the first local airline to incorporate the use of SAF in its operations. “Cebu Pacific is committed to invest time and resources to be the greenest airline in Asia and one of the greenest in the world. We conduct our business in an ethical manner, with the welfare of our employees, the community, and the environment in mind,” said Cebu Pacific Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience Candice Iyog when she discussed sustainability in business and tourism at the Cebu Business Month Tourism Summit. SAF is a “drop-in” replacement for fossil fuels, produced from renewable resources. The use of SAF results in an up to 85% reduction in carbon emissions across the SAF lifecycle. The chemical and physical characteristics of SAF are almost identical to those of conventional jet fuel and these can be safely mixed with regular jet fuel to varying degrees. SAF does not require any adaptations to the aircraft or engines and does not have any negative impact on performance or maintenance. “As Cebu’s namesake, we have this great sense of responsibility as we realign, reinforce, and rebuild tourism that we do this mindfully and sustainably as stewards of this planet we all share,” Iyog said. “It has always been Cebu Pacific’s core purpose to give back to the community,” Iyog added. Throughout 2021, CEB flew over 648 tons of humanitarian items for free to support distribution of essential food and medical supplies to different destinations. To date, Cebu Pacific has distributed over 76 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to over 31 provinces in the country. In partnership with both public and private organizations, CEB was the first airline to respond to the victims of Typhoon Odette which battered a large part of Visayas-Mindanao area. CEB transported over 336 tons of humanitarian and disaster relief across the Philippines. Iyog said that Cebu Pacific firmly believes that no one can achieve a sustainable business alone. “We have to widen our net to involve our tourism ecosystem, while at the same time, building culture internally in the company so it becomes part of everyJuan’s everyday life, ” she said. Silk Way West Airlines unveils innovative features on its new website Silk Way West Airlines launched (11-Aug-2022) an updated website, featuring simplified navigation and newly integrated online booking services along with enhanced freight tracking and a CO2 calculator to improve the customer experience. The new website enables forwarders and sales agents to send cargo inquiries directly to the airline through the website and receive a booking confirmation with flight data by email. The website also offers an enhanced tracking service with an integrated CO2 emission calculator, providing real time status tracking, which calculates carbon emissions generated from shipments based on cargo weight, origin and destination. [more – original PR] Original report: Silk Way West Airlines unveils innovative features on its new website Silk Way West Airlines, a member of the Silk Way Group and one of the fastest-growing cargo carriers in the Caspian and CIS regions, has launched its redesigned website, accessible at www.silkwaywest.com. The website includes several new features, including a responsive, user-friendly layout, simplified navigation and newly integrated online booking services along with enhanced freight tracking and a CO2 calculator to improve the customer experience. In addition to improving existing functionality, two new online services have been added to better serve the airline’s customers. An online booking feature enables forwarders and sales agents to send cargo inquiries directly to the airline through the website and receive a booking confirmation with flight data by email. The enhanced tracking service with an integrated CO2 emission calculator offers real-time status tracking through the website, which calculates carbon emissions generated from shipments based on cargo weight, origin and destination. The new features demonstrate the company’s drive to improve the customer experience by digitalizing services and achieving a carbon neutral footprint. Commenting on the new services, President of Silk Way West Airlines Wolfgang Meier said: “I am proud to share the passion of our team that redesigned our website, making it even more attractive and optimizing its functionality. Adjusting the website in line with our new corporate identity and adding useful features and important functions makes it a great experience for customers to step into the Silk Way world. The next stage in digitalizing our processes is the launch of online booking through our website, which will further enhance our capacity to reach prospective clients.” “We are delighted that our latest project brings us together in providing state-of-the-art tracking capability to Silk Way West Airlines’ newly redesigned website, together with an online query and interactive quotation feature through our QuoteIt platform to further enhance digitally driven growth. It is sensational to witness this development and we are looking forward to continued synergies and cooperation between our two companies”, said Cristina Pheysey, Managing Director ENXT Solutions GmbH.