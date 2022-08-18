Bo Diddley Said The Beatles Weren’t ‘Really Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Like Elvis Presley

TL;DR:

Bo Diddley said The Beatles’ songs weren’t rock ‘n’ roll but Elvis Presley’s were.

Diddley said Elvis was one of the artists who “built” rock ‘n’ roll.

Diddley had a handful of hits.

Elvis Presley | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Bo Diddley was one of the pioneers of classic rock. Notably, he didn’t think The Beatles were really rock ‘n’ roll artists like the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Elvis Presley. In addition, he revealed whether he thought The Rolling Stones were a rock ‘n’ roll band.

Bo Diddley said 2000s rock artists sounded nothing like Elvis Presley or The Beatles

During a 2005 interview with Uncut, Diddley was asked about the evolution of R&B. The interviewer said modern R&B was nothing like Diddley’s music. “You’re the first one I ever heard that put it that way,” Diddley replied. “It’s nothing like the R&B or the rock ‘n’ roll as we called it.”

Diddley decried “screaming geetars.” “The cats today claim that they’re rock ‘n’ roll with all their screaming geetars and stuff like that,” he said. “Well that’s not rock ‘n’ roll! That don’t sound like Elvis Presley, that don’t sound like The Beatles … well, The Beatles wasn’t really rock ‘n’ roll.”