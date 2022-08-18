Bruce Forsyth’s TOP Strictly Come Dancing moments: ‘My makeup lady… it’s not funny!’





Bruce Forsyth had been suffering from ill health prior to his condition sadly deteriorating in 2017. But the legend of Saturday night TV – whose career spanned a staggering eight decades – will always be remembered for his sense of humour and comedic timing. Express.co.uk takes a look at some of the showbiz legend’s hilarious moments from his decade-long stint co-hosting Strictly Come Dancing alongside Tess Daly.

Forsyth would often open the show with a song and choreographed dance to get everyone in the mood before announcing his well-known phrase. He would shout to the audience “it’s nice to see you, to see you…” before encouraging the audience to answer in chorus: “Nice.” Forsyth became well known for his catchphrases, often cracking up the crowd by telling them that they were “lovely, much better than last week”. The dancers themselves did not escape his attention either – he would encouragingly tell the celebrity and their professional partner that they were his “favourites”.

Before the dancing would commence, Forsyth and Daly would entertain the audience with a bit of back and forth. In 2010, he said: “Just look at that dancefloor, every single crack has been filled in. Every inch has been sanded to perfection and it’s had six coats of varnish.” When Daly asked if he did it all himself, Forsyth quipped “my makeup lady… it’s not funny, she works so hard.” On another occasion, the audience erupted into laughter and applause when he pretended to hurl expletives at the four judges. Forsyth said: “It’s ten past nine, it’s after the watershed, so for the first time ever on Strictly Come Dancing, I can be as rude as I like… to the judges.” Forsyth then proceeded to address each judge and pretended to swear at them – “swearing” for the longest at Craig Revel Horwood, who often receives “boos” from the audience for his criticism. READ MORE: Bruce Forsyth’s widow details ‘strange’ first meeting

Also in 2010, the veteran entertainer made a quip at magician Paul Daniels, who was 72 when he took to the Strictly dancefloor. Forsyth said: “It’s doing me a world of good this show – Matt Baker, making me feel younger; Tina O’Brian makes me wish I was younger; Paul Daniels makes me look younger.” On occasion, Forsyth would step in when the dancers were being lambasted by the judges. When Revel Horwood told a contestant they were “painful” to watch, Forsyth jibbed: “I’m not being rude but sometimes you’re painful to listen to.” His lighthearted humour will always be remembered and often helped ease contestants’, and even the professional dancers’, nerves. Forsyth once joked that he had asked contestant and Hairy Biker, Dave Myers, how to do a trick before he took to the floor. He told the audience in 2013: “I said to Dave, you know when you’re riding your bike and it goes up at the front? I’d love to know what that’s called. He said ‘wheelie’. I said ‘yes, I wheelie would’.” DON’T MISS: Rod Stewart poses with seven kids as wife Penny issues sad farewell [PICTURE]

But one of Daly’s favourite side-splitting moments was when Forsyth surprised her by doing the Gangnam Style dance – which was famously performed on the show by former politician Ed Balls. In 2011, Forsyth was given a Special Recognition Award at the National Television Awards, and that same year, he was knighted for his services to entertainment and charity. In response to his death in 2017, Daly wrote a tribute on Twitter: “There are no words to describe how heartbroken I am to be told the saddest news that my dear friend Sir Bruce Forsyth has passed away. “From the moment we met, Bruce and I did nothing but laugh our way through a decade of working together on Strictly Come Dancing and I will never forget his generosity, his brilliant sense of humour, and his drive to entertain the audiences he so loved.”