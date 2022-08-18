The Archon was revealed as the last map for Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies, and it was confirmed that it will be a round-based map.

Treyarch, the company in charge of the controversial Zombies expansion to the game, continues to push forward after recently teasing the fourth and final stage for the mode.

COD Zombies originally introduced an endless round-based approach. Vanguard abandoned that approach and coupled the initial approach with long-term goals.

The update was poorly received by the zombie community, and the developers changed their minds. The Archon was unveiled by Treyarch as it kept its promise to return to round-based gameplay.

Below is everything we know about the teased Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Archon Map.

Teased Archon Map

Treyarch said in a tweet on Monday, 15th August that “Kortifex must die” and that the upcoming map’s name will be “The Archon.” Greek for “king,” this appears to be a clear allusion to the mode’s main enemy, while it could also be a reference to Zykov, the villain from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War who is claimed to have replaced Kortifex as ruler of the Dark Aether.

Unfortunately, many fans were disappointed by the almost nonexistent Easter eggs uncovered in Der Anfang and Terra Maledicta, which suggests that not many people are still likely to be interested in the mode’s mysterious plot.

The Archon, the brand-new map, will be made available during Vanguard’s fifth season. It will be a round-based map and probably wrap up the Kortifex plot that began in Vanguard when it was published the previous year.

Even though Sledgehammer Games is the creator of the main game, Treyarch has been working on the Zombies mode for Vanguard. The team is also reportedly working on the next core Call of Duty game, which is scheduled to debut in 2024.

The popular mode wasn’t initially included in Vanguard’s interpretation of round-based zombies. However, Shi No Numa, a beloved adventure from Call of Duty: World at War, was recreated by Treyarch in June and introduced to the game as a round-based map. The Archon will be Vanguard’s second round-based map once it is made available for players.

Vanguard’s fifth season is scheduled to premiere a short while after the conclusion of the fourth, most likely within a few days. Season five could debut on Wednesday, 24th August or the day after, on Thursday, 25th August 2022, as season four is expected to end around that date.

