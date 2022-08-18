Cramer’s lightning round: Paramount is worth the house of pain

Atkore Inc: “I’ve been fascinated by this. … I’m going to look into them deeper.”
Paramount Global: “It is ridiculously cheap. I like the stock. … I think it’s worth the house of pain for the ultimate [house of pleasure].”
Ammo Inc: “I don’t recommend these gun stocks. They don’t make anybody any money.”
Zoetis Inc: “I say it is [a buy]. … I like Zoetis.”
Moderna Inc: “I like Moderna very much. I think it’s undervalued.”
Warner Bros Discovery Inc: “I have a certain corner of my garden where I throw my rotten tomatoes. … You know what I’m going to call that corner? The Warner Bros corner.”
