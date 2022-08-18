CRIME REPORTS – 8/23/22

Local man dies from electrocution while working

By Heather Ruppe

The death of a Walterboro man is under investigation by Charleston County officials after he was allegedly electrocuted while working.

According to information released to area media outlets by the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) hospital in Charleston, Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, of Walterboro, was working on an electrical panel on the MUSC campus when he was electrocuted on July 8th.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office confirmed Wiggins’ name and age at the time of his death.

“The MUSC family continues to mourn the loss of Mr. Wiggins. At the time of his death, Mr. Wiggins was responding to an electrical work order in the Strom Thurmond Gazes Building. The institution is cooperating with OSHA in the course of their ongoing investigation and remains committed to ensuring the safety of employees,” according to an MUSC statement that the hospital released on Wednesday, August 10th. His death remains under investigation by state officials and by the MUSC public safety staff.

In other Colleton County news:

Motel disturbance

Officers with the Walterboro Police Department were called to Ladson Street in Walterboro on August 3rd when they received a 911-call about a man pointing a gun at a woman. According to a Walterboro Police Department incident report, the woman claimed her boyfriend was holding a firearm at her, demanding that she drive him to Beaufort. This occurred at the Roadway Inn motel. Officers found the man with a Springfield 9-mm gun, valued at $500. Both the victim and the suspect are from the Beaufort area. The 20-year-old male suspect is charged with obstructing law enforcement.

Driver flees from cops

A 43-year-old Walterboro man is charged with several offenses after he was caught during a traffic stop last week. According to a Walterboro Police Department incident report, officers stopped the suspect at the corner of Robertson Boulevard and Hampton Street on August 3rd because the suspect had faulty tags. However, the driver refused to stop he began fleeing from cops. This caused a vehicle pursuit through the city. Eventually, the driver was stopped. The suspect is charged with Driving Under Suspension, first offense; obstructing justice; failure to stop for blue lights; possession of marijuana; and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Officers found three grams of marijuana in the suspects’ possession, the report states.

Vehicle theft

A Green Pond man parked his vehicle at the Wal-Mart parking lot in Walterboro and returned about a week later to find that some of his personal items had been stolen. According to a Walterboro Police Department incident report, the 29-year-old victim left his vehicle parked at Wal-Mart on July 28th and returned on August 3rd. He then discovered that his Apple tablet was stolen. A duffel bag was also stolen. The stolen items are valued at about $530, the report states. This is under investigation.

Squatters discovered

Officers were called to a Walterboro house last week when the homeowner discovered that someone was living in their house without their permission. According to a Walterboro Police Department incident report, officers went to a Sweat Street residence when the owner discovered two broken windows. It appears that someone forced their way into the house and had been living there, without the owners’ permission. The report does not state if the suspects were found on site. However, they will be charged with trespassing and malicious injury to personal property, the report states.