Darius’ debut album, Dive In, which was executive produced by Steve, gave Mercury Records their first number one in 18 years.

Meanwhile Darius co-wrote all 12 songs on the album and co-produced one of them, titled ‘Better Than That’.

His debut single, ‘Colourblind’, was a huge hit in the UK, hitting the number one spot and remaining there for two weeks running.

The star then went on to conquer the world of West End theatre, before moving to the USA, where he tragically died.