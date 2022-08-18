EastEnders’ Frankie Lewis set for powerful exit plot as Rose Ayling-Ellis quits BBC soap

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer, added: “I have only had the pleasure to work with Rose for a short time but she has always been an incredible asset to EastEnders; not just as a phenomenal actor, but as an amazing company member too.

“As part of the Carter family, Rose has shone in important narratives such as discovering she’s Mick Carter’s daughter as a result of child abuse; and she will soon tackle the important issue highlighting women’s safety on the streets.

“We at EastEnders are incredibly proud of everything Rose has achieved – she’s a real trailblazer, and we wish her every success.”

