Elderly drivers being ‘excluded’ with new parking apps as some slam changes – ‘ageist’

In the past few years, many car parks around the UK have introduced contactless payment methods to streamline the process for drivers. This has come along with the rise in popularity of parking apps, which allow drivers to pay for their parking without needing to pay at a machine with cash.

Speaking previously to Express.co.uk, Ryan Fulthorpe, GoCompare’s motoring expert, commented on the transition to contactless parking payment methods.

He said: “The advancement we have seen with technology has certainly made some of the arduous and boring tasks that much easier, parking being one of them.

“For me personally, parking apps have been a blessing, but not everyone is a fan.

“Elderly drivers who were happy with the way things were should not be penalised for not owning or being able to operate smartphones to pay for their parking, the tried and tested methods of entering your money into the meter should still remain to give access to parking to all.”

READ MORE: Drivers warned of one button as it boosts ‘fuel consumption by 20%’