Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ real father of Amelia Spencer’s baby as star drops clue


The actress recently appeared on ITV’s Lorraine Kelly, where she told Ranvir Singh that she and her onscreen father came up with the pregnancy storyline.

“We were like right, we can put this story together,” Daisy explained. “We thought we could just pitch it to producers.”

“Yes, they can be sometimes,” Daisy continued when asked whether the producers are open to ideas.

“So we pitched it to them and they were like, ‘Yeah, we will think about it.’

“And then I got told about the weight gain storyline and in January I got told about the pregnancy.”

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7.30pm on ITV.





Abbie Bray

