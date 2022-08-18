Extraordinary Attorney Woo season 2: Will there be another season on Netflix?

K-Dramas are taking over on Netflix and we’re definitely not complaining! The complete first season of Extraordinary Attorney Woo is streaming on Netflix, and it’s the Korean series everyone is watching and raving about. The season finale was released on Aug. 18, and now people are wondering about an Extraordinary Attorney Woo season 2. Fortunately, you have us to share all there is to know about a potential second installment.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is a South Korean original series helmed by Yoo In-shik from scripts written by Moon Ji-won. It premiered on June 29 and released new episodes every Wednesday and Thursday until the season finale on Aug. 18.

The story follows a woman named Woo Young-woo, a talented lawyer on the autism spectrum. Woo Young-woo cracks various challenging cases in the courtroom as a novice at a top law firm but has a hard time with everyday interactions because of her low emotional intelligence and poor social skills.

The King’s Affection actress Park Eun-bin stars in the leading role. More of the cast includes Kang Tae-oh, Kang Ki-young, Jeon Bae-soo, Baek Ji-won, Ha Yoon-kyung, Joo Jong-hyuk, Jin Kyung, Joo Hyun-young, Im Sung-jae, and others. So what’s the 411 on Extraordinary Attorney Woo season 2? Here’s everything we know about a second season below.

How many seasons of Extraordinary Attorney Woo are there?

There is only one season of the K-Drama, and it’s available to stream right now on Netflix. There are 16 episodes in the first season with episode runtimes ranging from 64-82 minutes long.

Will there be an Extraordinary Attorney Woo season 2?

Possibly! According to NME, the legal drama series is in discussion for a second season. On Aug. 17, Lee Sang-baek, the CEO of South Korean production company AStory, discussed his plans to produce an Extraordinary Attorney Woo season 2 with South Korean media outlets. If you’re unfamiliar with AStory, it’s one of the production companies behind the show.

Lee Sang-baek said, “Thanks to the support of many people, we will produce Season 2 of ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo. The goal is to air Season 2 in 2024.” He went on to say that there are no plans to replace the cast, writer, director, or production team for the second season. Instead, Lee hopes to keep “more than 90 percent of the same members” behind the show.

However, a second season hasn’t been officially confirmed yet. Lee also spoke with The Korea Herald and said this about a second season, “We have confirmed that the screenwriter Moon Ji-won will work with us on a possible second season. Though the actors and distribution platforms have yet to decide, I hope to continue the amazing journey of Woo Young-woo with one more season, along with the webtoon and the musical adaptation.”

The first season of Extraordinary Attorney Woo has done well on the channel it broadcasts on in South Korea (ENA) and on Netflix, so a second season is likely to happen. We’re just waiting on the announcement.

We’ll keep you posted on any updates on Extraordinary Attorney Woo season 2!