The Jewish Genealogy Society of Pittsburgh and the Rauh Jewish Archives at the Heinz History Center present “For the Love of Cousins: Endogamy as a Tool for Jewish Genealogy” with genealogist Caitlin Hollander. Hollander will explore the other side of endogamy—how our ancestors’ familial ties can be used as a genealogical tool to break through brick walls and work around missing records, as well as the religious and historical contexts in which the branches of our family trees became so very tangled. 8:30 p.m. Free for JGS-Pittsburgh members; $5 for general public. To register, visit heinzhistorycenter.org/events/jewish-genealogical-society-caitlin-hollander-8-31-22.