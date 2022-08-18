Gotham Knight release date solidified as game goes gold

The Gotham Knights release date is seemingly safe from delays, as WB Montreal announced the upcoming multiplayer game has officially gone gold. That means the team has printed the master copy from which all other copies of Gotham Knights will be made, and in almost every case, a game going gold means it won’t be delayed. That in itself is quite an achievement, in 2022, the year of delays. Hogwarts Legacy, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and the unannounced Assassin’s Creed Rift have all been delayed within a month or two of each other, as developers adjust to the challenges of working from home and other pandemic-related disruptions.

That we won’t be seeing a Gotham Knights delay isn’t much of a surprise, though. WB Montreal has gradually been showing off more and more of the game in the past several weeks, including new character trailers and sharing details about the leveling system and how skills work.

Oh, and Batman is dead. There’s that too. Sorry Pennyworth, that’s just how this superhero story is.

Gotham Knights is nothing if not ambitious. Not only is it bumping off classic characters with abandon, but the dev team is also looking for ways to make Gotham City feel fresh, while paying homage to its legendary past.

“We made a very big Gotham City,” level designer Kristofer McMahon previously said. “But what’s unique to Gotham Knights is the density. The families were there. They built imposing structures within their districts. And then, we built around that. There are a lot of areas that are kind of stuck in time.”

You can check out WB Montreal’s announcement on Twitter.

