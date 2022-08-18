GRTC awarded $11M, replacing 19 old buses with more eco-friendly fleet

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) has been given an $11 million grant that the company will use to replace 19 diesel buses with buses that are more environmentally-friendly.

The new Compressed Natural Gas buses will “release fewer harmful emissions, help improve air quality, and combat climate change,” according to the GRTC release.

The grant was announced by Mark Warner and Timm Kaine through the Department of Transportation’s Fiscal Year 2022 Low or Now Emission Vehicle Program, which helps to purchase or lease zero-emission and low-emission transit buses.

“With this award,” stated Kaine in the release. “GRTC will be nearing completion of the conversion to a greener, cleaner fleet. However, even as this transition is nearing completion, GRTC is preparing to study newer and cleaner technologies for the bus fleet and bus facilities of 2050.”

GRTC plans to allocate a portion of the funds to the demolition of a building on the company’s property to turn into a surface parking lot to store vehicles.

GRTC was one of two Virginia transit agencies to receive federal funding under the announcement. Suffolk Transit was awarded $565,000.