GTA 6 Rumor Suggests A Return To Single-Player DLC

New rumors about Grand Theft Auto 6 have come to light, with a tipster suggesting that the next entry in the series might include more traditional single-player DLC that GTA V fans called for but never got.
Known GTA tipster Tez2 shared new rumors in a post on GTAForums. Responding to a comment about the reports of how GTA 6 will feature a world that is “expanding over time,” the insider said this means “Rockstar will go back to how they were planning future content before GTA Online success boomed.”