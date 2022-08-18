Harry tipped to discuss ‘wild years’ in memoir as Duke will ‘focus very much on himself’





Prince Harry’s memoir has been tipped to be released by the end of 2022, in time for the lucrative Christmas market. Last month, it was reported the finishing touches were being put to the Duke of Sussex’s book, which has been promised to be a “wholly truthful” account of his life. Speculation surrounding the content has been abound since the announcement was made last summer; while some believe Harry will use it to launch another attack on the Royal Family, others believe he will focus on different elements of his life.

Tom Sykes, The Daily Beast’s royal correspondent, claimed the Duke of Sussex could use the book to talk about his past, with a focus on his wild years when the prince was “hard-partying”. He told last week’s episode of the Royally Us podcast that Harry is likely to avoid using his memoir to launch an attack on the Royal Family and will instead “focus very much on himself.” Mr Sykes said: “For me, the really fascinating thing about it is: Is he going to talk about his partying? Is he going to talk about drug use? …I think it is a real possibility. “I think that, to me, would be the most brilliant way for Harry to answer all his critics and provide an amazing book, but also not be accused of sticking it to other people. READ MORE: Kate and William will return to ‘very lucky place’ for holiday with Queen and children

Mr Sykes explained: “Harry was very hard partying in his youth; he drank a lot, he partied a lot… “His girlfriend Chelsy Davy and him were very hard partying in London up until 2010 when they split up. “They were just on the scene in London; you would see them in nightclubs.” The Duke of Sussex has opened up about his alcohol and drug use at this time, saying that it was to “mask the pain” of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales’ death. Last year, Harry talked about his struggles with mental health and the trauma that he lives with during the AppleTV+ documentary ‘The Me You Can’t See’.

At the age of 17, Harry was reportedly sent to rehab by his father Prince Charles. St James’s Palace later confirmed that the prince had “experimented with the drug on several occasions” but said he was not a “regular” user. In May 2021, Harry appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast, during which he and host Dax Shepard had a frank discussion about the Hollywood star’s own drug and alcohol use. The Duke asked Mr Shepard whether he had an “awareness” of what sparked his use of drugs as a teenager. He continued: “For you, it was your upbringing and everything that happened to you – the trauma, pain and suffering…

“All of a sudden you find yourself doing a s***load of drugs and partying hard. “Look how many other people do that as well. They wouldn’t have the awareness at the time. “I certainly wouldn’t have had the awareness when I was going wild. “It’s like why am I actually doing this? In the moment its like, this is fun. I’m in my 20s – it’s what you’re supposed to do”. Mr Sykes referenced this conversation on the Royally Us podcast, telling hosts Christine Ross and Christina Garibaldi it would “feel weird” if a large portion of Harry’s book was not dedicated to that chapter of his life.