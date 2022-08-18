Categories
Celebrities

Helena Christensen, 53, stuns in pink bikini as she debuts bob hairstyle


Helena Christensen has pulled off a chic new style in a recent gallery of Instagram shots. The star took to the picture-sharing platform as she debuted her new bob hairstyle. 

The 53-year-old Danish model matched the new hairdo with a stunning pink bandeau bikini. 

She then pouted for the camera while her shoulder-length, brunette tresses fell down in neat curls as styled by her niece, Sarah-Sofie Sonne.

Helena rose to fame in the late eighties as she became one of the world’s most popular models. 

The star shares a son, Mingus Reedus, 22, with Walking Dead star Norman Reedus. 



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.