House of the Dragon’s Eve Best admits feeling ‘jealous’ of co-star: ‘Why is it the man?’


And given a number of her cohorts find themselves embroiled in action-packed sequences in the new series, it’s left her feeling rather envious.

When asked if she was able to wield a sword in the drama, she revealed: “Not this season but just wait.”

Speaking on an incident which left her green with envy, she added to The Guardian: “One day, the props department gave Steve [Toussaint] this massive double-sided machete, with an axe head on one side and a sword for chopping off people’s heads on the other. 

“Steve was beside himself, like a kid in a sweet shop. I was intensely jealous and said I wanted a whip.”





