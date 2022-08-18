How to dress like a royal – the tricks Kate, Meghan and Beatrice swear by





Designers clamour to get a member of the Royal Family to wear their outfits, but each royal woman has mastered their own sense of signature style. From clever colour choices to classic garment shapes, here are just some of the simple mantras royals stick to when it comes to their wardrobes.

Colour-blocking Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Princess Beatrice often colour-block their outfits, following on from the precedent set by the Queen throughout her reign. In the ITV documentary ‘Our Queen at Ninety’, Sophie, Countess of Wessex explained: “She needs to stand out for people to be able to say ‘I saw the Queen'”. Kate, Meghan and Beatrice will often follow this rule to a ‘T’, matching their shoes and accessories to their dresses exactly. READ MORE: What’s next for ‘clever’ Lady Louise Windsor after A-Level results

Shoes in a slightly bigger size Meghan Markle often wears shoes that are slightly too large for a very relatable reason. As a member of the Royal Family, Meghan is often required to stand for long periods meeting people and shaking hands while wearing heeled pumps. By opting for shoes slightly on the larger side, Meghan can avoid blisters and comfortably wear them for the duration of her engagements.

The coat dress Kate Middleton is a huge fan of a coat dress, just like the late Princess Diana was. Many of Kate’s creations are from a Diana-loved label, Catherine Walker, and they make frequent appearances during the winter months. Coat dresses allow Kate to keep warm while also removing the need for several bulky layers.

The flyaway hack Kate Middleton has had some unfortunate fashion mishaps in the past while wearing dresses made of light fabrics. So to prevent skirts from flying, royal women are thought to employ a simple trick the Queen swears by. Small curtain weights are sewn into the hem of royal dresses which stops the wind from picking them up at engagements.