Intel Arc A580 competes with Nvidia RTX 3060 in benchmark

The Intel Arc A580 remains a largely mysterious graphics card, but it should theoretically offer performance somewhere in between the budget friendly A380 and flagship A770 GPUs. Now, the pixel pusher has finally appeared in the wild and seems to compete with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 in a newly unearthed benchmark.

The Ashes of the Singularity benchmark shows the Intel Arc A580 achieving a score of 9,300 and a 95fps average at the ‘Min_1080p’ preset level. The GPU was paired with an unknown 16-core processor, 32GB of gaming RAM, using the Vulkan API rather than DirectX 12. Running the same API and settings, RTX 3060 performance ranges between 75-96fps, indicating the team blue graphics card could be slightly more powerful.

However, as Videocardz points out, Ashes of the Singularity does not provide enough information about system specifications to determine how truly comparable these benchmark results are. As such, we’ll be waiting a little while longer before we truly understand how these graphics cards compare to one another.

Given that AMD RDNA 3 and RTX 4000 pixel pushers are just around the corner, the Intel Arc A580 and its blue brethren may end up redundant in the ever evolving race for the title of the best graphics card. With the Intel Arc A380 finally going on sale in the United States, it hopefully won’t be long before we see other Alchemist GPUs come out of the woodwork.