Lady Louise to attend St Andrews University where students enjoy ‘foam fights’





Lady Louise, 18, will head to the Scottish university, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met, at the end of summer. Buckingham Palace confirmed the royal will move to St Andrews in September where she will study English after receiving her A-level results today.

A Palace spokesperson explained: "Having received her A-level results today, Lady Louise will start at St Andrews University in September to study English." The university is Scotland's oldest institution and is located in the picturesque coastal area of Fife which will be the royal's home for the next few years. St Andrews is a very small town but "a unique location with rich and colourful history, beautiful unspoilt beaches and fresh clean air," the university website states. Lady Louise is likely to share a room on campus with a fellow student. However, St Andrews offers both single and shared rooms with en suite or shared bathrooms.

The royal will study in one of the historic buildings and will enjoy the beautiful surroundings including the gardens and outside facilities like the impressive outdoor gym and tennis courts. St Andrews offers a wide range of sports buildings such as a "modern, spacious indoor gym", climbing walls and a dance studio. Students can take golf courses on their way to class, or "jog along the beach after dinner". The university has many traditions which Lady Louise may take part in and although "they are not a requirement, most students enjoy the unique aspect of the St Andrews experience," the university explained.

Traditions include Raisin Weekend, which takes place in November, and involves "drinking, foam fights, outlandish pranks and freshers being dressed in unusual costumes by academic parents before parading through the centre of the town to the main quadrangle," the St Andrews website states. Students in their third and fourth year act as mothers and fathers to freshers and guide them through student life. Another popular tradition is the May Morning Dip, where "students assemble on the shoreline beneath the town's castle at 6am and swim in the North Sea". This tradition sees hundreds of students "plunging into the North Sea at dawn on May 1" and it is said to promote good luck in exams.

Red gown and pier walk is the most notable tradition in St Andrews. The pier walk involves students walking along the harbour pier and back along the higher path wearing red flannel undergraduate gowns. According to St Andrews, these traditions create "a community and result in a truly unique student experience". There is another important tradition taking place after the final undergraduate exams: "Friends will meet you after your last exam and shower you with cold water. "This is a very proud and invigorating moment and provides a great way to end the exam period," the university explained.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also attended St Andrews, where they met. Kate studied history of art while William studied geography. Lady Louise is the 16th in line to the British throne and although she is entitled to be Princess Louise, her parents the Earl and Countess of Wessex decided against giving their children any titles. In an interview back in 2020, Sophie, Countess of Wessex explained: "She's working hard and will do A-levels. I hope she goes to university. I wouldn't force her, but if she wants to. She's quite clever. "We try to bring them up with the understanding that they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely," she told the Sunday Times.