LIVE STREAM: Southern Brave host Manchester Originals in The Hundred



Watch a free live stream of the game between Southern Brave and Manchester Originals in The Hundred as the teams square off at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton; The Hundred runs until September 3, concluding with Finals Day at Lord’s

Last Updated: 18/08/22 2:36pm

Watch a free live stream of the game between Southern Brave and Manchester Originals in the video above.

The Hundred is back, with all 60 games to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Every women’s fixture and selected men’s matches will be shown for free on skysports.com, the Sky Sports App and the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.

Southern Brave are the defending men’s champions while Oval Invincibles are the reigning women’s winners, with both sides triumphing at Lord’s last summer.

But who will be lifting this year’s trophies at the Home of Cricket on Saturday, September 3? Stick with Sky Sports to find out!



