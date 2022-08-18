Lord of the Rings movies on Gandalf, Gollum and more planned after Tolkien rights purchase

On top of this, the soon-to-be new Tolkien rights owners are keen to look at making spin-off movies based on key Lord of the Rings and Hobbit characters.

The company highlighted: “Other opportunities include exploring additional movies based on iconic characters such as Gandalf, Aragorn, Gollum, Galadriel, Eowyn and other characters from the literary works of J.R.R. Tolkien, and continue to provide new opportunities for fans to explore this fictive world through merchandising and other experiences.”

With this in mind, Middle-earth looks like it will soon become a shared universe in the style of Marvel and Star Wars with multiple movies and TV shows.

The purchase price for the Tolkien IP rights will not be disclosed “due to commercial reasons.”

