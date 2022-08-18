“Love Is Blind” Couple Iyanna and Jarrette Just Announced They Are Getting Divorced

The pair announced the news in a joint statement shared on their Instagram pages after one year of marriage.
“After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing,” the statement began.
“While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that’s okay. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best.”
They went on to ask for “space as [they] close this chapter” of their lives, before thanking their friends, family, and, of course, Netflix for “this unforgettable opportunity and support.”
“Each of you have brought overwhelming love and joy into our lives. This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability, and love. We don’t regret a single thing.”
Fans will remember the pair from Love Is Blind Season 2. They had a rocky start as Jarrette struggled with his feelings for both Iyanna and Mallory Zapata. But in the end, he wound up proposing to Iyanna, marrying her last year in a beautiful ceremony captured on the show.
It was good while it lasted. Best of luck to those two in the future!
