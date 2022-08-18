Madonna, 64, twerks in fishnets after ‘splashing tens of thousands’ on ‘disturbing’ party

Madonna has kept the party going after turning 64 on Tuesday, celebrating with a “surrealism” themed party that she called “disturbing”.

The legendary pop icon donned an eye-catching black lace bodysuit with fishnet tights, along with a white top hat which featured netting that obscured her face.

Madge could be seen greeting her friends and children at the party in emotional embraces, before blowing out a birthday candle.

She even twerked in one clip, shared with her 18.5million followers.

The Papa Don’t Preach singer introduced the occasion on Wednesday, speaking to her fans in a British accent.

“Welcome to my surrealist party where nothing is logical and often disturbing,” she teased.

Her children – Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Mercy James, Stella and Esther Ciccone, could all be seen in attendance.

The family are staying at the Palazzo Castelluccio, an 18th Century Sicilian palace, and Madonna has reportedly spent tens of thousands of pounds on the special occasion.

A source told The Sun: “As with every birthday, Madonna will host an epic party, but this year will be particularly special.

“The palace is nothing short of spectacular. I can only imagine she has blown tens of thousands on the evening.

“But when you’re worth £700million, money isn’t an issue.”

Several of the snaps featured the words ‘tanti auguri’, which means ‘happy birthday’ in Italian.