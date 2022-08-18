Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison After Murdering Pro Call of Duty Mobile Player

As Call of Duty Mobile has risen in popularity, the esports scene has included the mobile game alongside its equivalent console counterpart like Call of Duty: Vanguard and Black Ops Cold War. The Call of Duty Mobile esports community is now mourning the loss of a member of Brazilian team Fantastic Brazil Impact.

According to authorities in Sao Paulo, Brazil, as reported by ESPN, the body of 19-year-old Ingrid Oliveira Bueno da Silva’s was found in another Call of Duty Mobile player’s house in February, and the suspect has been sentenced. Since the news of her death, da Silva’s esports team has expressed remorse for her loss while emphasizing what an amazing person she was and her excellent talent in Call of Duty Mobile, which was becoming a big part of the teenager’s life before she was murdered.

Guilherme Alves Costa has been sentenced to a 14-year prison sentence after confessing to stabbing Ingrid Oliveira Bueno da Silva and claiming that it had nothing to do with insanity. The crime took place after Costa lured da Silva into his home in Pirituba, slightly north of Sao Paulo, and began attacking her with a weapon in his bedroom before filming the scene and sharing the video with people in his gaming contacts. Guilherme Alves Costa had met Ingrid Oliveira Bueno da Silva at a Call of Duty Mobile tournament held about one month before the crime by an organization known as Battle Girls.





According to the police report, Guilherme Alves Costa fled from the scene and had intended to commit suicide before his brother convinced him not to during a phone call, upon which Costa turned himself in to the Brazil police. Beyond confessing to the murder of Ingrid Oliveira Bueno da Silva, the Brazilian authorities also uncovered a 52-page manifesto in which Costa detailed what lead him to commit the horrific crime, pointing to “being tired with life” and “not getting along with people.” Although Costa claims that his sanity was intact when he murdered da Silva, a private psychiatrist diagnosed him with persistent delusional disorder and antisocial personality disorder.





It’s currently unclear why Ingrid Oliveira Bueno da Silva became the victim of Guilherme Alves Costa’s rage beyond simply being in-game rivals, but the Brazilian authorities have claimed both his book and cellphone which includes more messages about the crime. Both the Fantastic Brazil Impact Call of Duty Mobile esports team and Gamers Elite clan have made statements of their own regarding the tragic incident involving players from the two teams.

Source: ESPN