Man Utd target Casemiro has ‘change of heart’ and reaches decision after transfer meeting

Manchester United target Casemiro has opted to pursue a move to the Red Devils over the coming days after holding a meeting with Real Madrid chiefs regarding the potential switch, according to reports. United are said to have stepped up their pursuit of Casemiro after missing out on the signing of Adrien Rabiot, who was recently in talks with the club but is not expected to join Erik ten Hag’s squad as a result of his exorbitant wage demands.

Casemiro has since emerged as a top target for United, who have been desperately trying to land a new first-choice holding midfielder throughout the summer transfer window but to no avail as of yet.

The Brazilian playmaker has now decided that he would like to make the move to Old Trafford, with a formal agreement between all parties understood to be closer than ever, according to El Chiringuito.

Meanwhile, ESPN are reporting that Casemiro recently met with Real Madrid’s hierarchy to discuss the possibility of a move to United, while further talks with Carlo Ancelotti have been scheduled as a matter of urgency.

The player was initially unsure about linking up with Ten Hag and his players in Manchester but is said to have warmed to the idea over the last few days due to the wages on offer and is now prepared to join United after receiving an initial proposal from the club earlier this week.

