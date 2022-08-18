Man Utd transfer deal for Casemiro ‘advancing’ with Real Madrid after competitive offer

Manchester United’s transfer deal for Casemiro is ‘advancing’ and there is confidence Real Madrid are willing to agree to a sale this summer, according to reports. The Red Devils are now focusing their efforts on the signing of the 31-year-old midfield anchor in a bid to strengthen their options in the middle of the park for under-fire boss Erik ten Hag.

Bottom-of-the-table United have proven to be a soft touch in that department so far this season, losing both of their opening two Premier League matches to Brighton and Brentford, respectively.

Casemiro has been there and done it all having won five Champions League titles during his time with Los Blancos, who are also the reigning La Liga champions after winning the double under Carlo Ancelotti last term.

His steel and experience have been essential throughout Real Madrid’s European dominance but there’s a sense he would be willing to explore a new challenge in the Premier League this summer – should the opportunity arise.

According to The Athletic, a deal between both clubs is now progressing following initial talks.

