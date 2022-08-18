Monty Don inundated with support as Gardeners’ World host welcomes new family arrival

Gardeners’ World presenter Monty Don recently announced the arrival of his granddaughter Daisy Rose Don. The BBC favourite now has another reason to celebrate after he shared the family has welcomed another baby’s arrival.

The gardening expert took to Twitter and shared the happy news with his 271,000 followers, as he was inundated with congratulatory messages.

Monty, 67, and his wife Sarah Don were already proud grandparents to their grandson George, granddaughter Daisy, and they have now welcomed another grandson into the family.

The horticulturlist penned: “I acquired another grandson yesterday. Everyone very happy.”

He was swiftly inundated with messages as fans also shared their delight about the happy news.

READ MORE: Carol Vorderman drives fans wild in hot pants with weight loss tip