Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day


Shares of Netflix Inc.
NFLX,
-1.85%
shed 1.85% to $241.15 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index
SPX,
-0.72%
falling 0.72% to 4,274.04 and Dow Jones Industrial Average
DJIA,
-0.50%
falling 0.50% to 33,980.32. This was the stock’s third consecutive day of losses. Netflix Inc. closed $459.84 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Wednesday, as Amazon.com Inc.
AMZN,
-1.85%
fell 1.85% to $142.10, Walt Disney Co.
DIS,
-1.72%
fell 1.72% to $122.81, and Comcast Corp. Cl A
CMCSA,
-2.73%
fell 2.73% to $39.26. Trading volume (5.6 M) remained 4.8 million below its 50-day average volume of 10.4 M.


