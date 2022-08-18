Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Netflix Inc.

NFLX,

-1.85%

shed 1.85% to $241.15 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

-0.72%

falling 0.72% to 4,274.04 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.50%

falling 0.50% to 33,980.32. This was the stock’s third consecutive day of losses. Netflix Inc. closed $459.84 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Wednesday, as Amazon.com Inc.

AMZN,

-1.85%

fell 1.85% to $142.10, Walt Disney Co.

DIS,

-1.72%

fell 1.72% to $122.81, and Comcast Corp. Cl A

CMCSA,

-2.73%

fell 2.73% to $39.26. Trading volume (5.6 M) remained 4.8 million below its 50-day average volume of 10.4 M.



