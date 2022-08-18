‘Not a great look!’ Prince William and Prince Harry shamed over not ending ‘fiasco’ feud

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has been strained for some time, particularly since Harry’s decision to step down as a senior royal in 2020. Now, the once-close brothers have been shamed for not attempting to end their feud. Speaking on the latest True Royalty TV’s Royal Beat, royal expert Robert Jobson discussed the brothers’ feud, claiming that it’s “not a great look” for themselves, and the Royal Family.

Speaking on the latest episode of Royally Us, host Christina Garibaldi claimed that the source said that the brothers will “never recover” from “the damage that has been done.”

Earlier this year, royal author Tina Brown told 60 Minutes Australia that there is “very little communication” between the princes.

She added: “Unfortunately, the wounds of the Oprah [Winfrey] interview were deep, and then of course, Harry’s kept it up since.”

Ms Brown added that Harry “keeps on throwing bombs”.

