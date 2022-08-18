Patrick Swayze’s widow celebrates Dirty Dancing star’s 70th birthday: ‘He’s still with me’

It’s been almost 13 years since Patrick Swayze died at just 57 years old, after losing his battle with pancreatic cancer. During his lifetime, the star was named Sexiest Man Alive and received three Golden Globe Award nominations, two of which were for his most famous movies Dirty Dancing and Ghost.

Patrick married Lisa Niemi Swayze in 1975 and today she’s paid a touching tribute to her late husband.

Posting a black and white snap of the couple in the early LA days, she encouraged his fans to watch her Dirty Dancing 35th anniversary interview with Entertainment Tonight this evening.

In a short teaser of private memories his widow intends on sharing in tonight’s special, she said: “I feel like he is with me every day.”

And the rest of her Instagram post laid out an emotional message of what she thought Patrick would think of how he’d affected other people’s lives.