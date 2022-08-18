Persuasion: Netflix Picked the Wrong Jane Austen Novel to Adapt

When devoted fans don’t immediately take a beloved classic into their arms, the question is why. Jane Austen’s works are a staple of the entertainment world. Numerous adaptions of her humorous, heartwarming tales have been brought before viewers, and, in July 2022, Netflix released its own attempt at Persuasion to mixed reviews.

Jane Austen’s material has been tried and true for two centuries. Unfortunately, Netflix fell into the trap of trying to add a modern twist or flair to a work not suited for it. Ask numerous music artists how trying to remake a classic worked for them. There’s a high failure rate when fans are addicted to the flavor of the original. And Netflix’s fault lies in matching its idea to improper Jane Austen material. The actors and cinematography in Persuasion were lovely. The truth is that as a main character, Anne Elliot doesn’t have the personality to uphold the modernization, but another Austen character does.





After creating successful programming like Enola Holmes and Bridgerton, it’s understandable and reasonable to think period pieces can withstand a chatty, sassy, modern sensibility. By giving the characters a more casual feel and the female protagonists more personal agency, it makes the genre palatable to a broader audience. While less common, history has plenty of women who had strong personalities, didn’t conform, and took their fate into their own hands. Rightfully, those stories need to be told, but not when it disrupts the flow of an established classic.





Modifications of a contemporary nature might have survived blending into Persuasion if done properly and in moderation. What really seems to have put fans off was the blatant breaking of the fourth wall. For those less familiar with the theater lexicon, the fourth wall is the one between the characters and the audience. So all the snarky remarks and narration directly from Anne’s character to the viewers in Persuasion violates the fourth wall.

Sometimes antics breaching the fourth wall enrich a movie. Deadpool would be far duller without the main character’s acerbic narration and asides. But generally, that wall stands firm, allowing viewers to watch the events with complete impartiality. In many ways, this gives the viewer greater freedom to connect with the characters in a highly individualized manner.





That’s not to say historical pieces can’t break the fourth wall. The concept has been around for a long time. Even plays in ancient Greece spoke casually to the audience. So once again, it’s not the concept that is incompatible with an early 19th-century novel; it was the book chosen. In fact, Jane Austen has a novel that lends itself nicely to that format, though the text doesn’t directly employ the method.

Northanger Abbey is a Jane Austen story that finds its way to screen and stage less often than titles like Sense and Sensibility. But since Northanger Abbey is a parody to begin with, lacing such familiarity and sass into the framework would be naturally less jarring. And that’s without even considering the main character of each work.





Persuasion‘s Anne Elliot is a heartbroken young woman who gets a second chance at first love. She follows her family’s wishes to her own despair, and it’s only when their carefully crafted social image starts to crumble that the protagonist can crawl out of that shadow and find her own happiness. In contrast, Northanger Abbey‘s Catherine Morland breaks nearly every rule a young woman of her time ought to follow. She’s a tomboy who cares nothing about perfecting any skill which might snag her a husband. She’s not a beauty, and she’s desperately in love with the idea that she will be a classic heroine. Catherine is looking for the mysterious boy who will turn out to be the hero of her personal tale, rather than a proper love and marriage. Everything about her speaks to the modern audience in a way that Jane Austen’s other works don’t.





The wonderful thing about Jane Austen’s works is that they are transcendent. The human heart works the same as it did centuries ago. We can still feel the rollercoaster of love, loss, family, pressure, and pleasure as acutely as her original audience did. People are people regardless of mitigating factors. This is why the stories she wrote still enchant people no matter their age, no matter where they live. And that is also why they hold such potential for studios like Netflix.

Had Netflix tapped all these factors better, they could have created another masterpiece that blurred the lines between the romantic ideals of eras past and the craving for a current and relatable tale with identifiable characters. Though here’s the beautiful truth, this doesn’t have to be a loss for Netflix. Jane Austen fans have spoken, and the opportunity still exists for Netflix to deliver a better match next time. All that remains to be seen is whether it listens.





To see how Netflix adapted the Jane Austen story, Persuasion is available to stream on Netflix now.