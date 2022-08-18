Pixel 6a Review: Documenting my love-hate relationship with a smartphone

The single variant comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. The battery is 4410 mAh, and while there is no charger in the box, the maximum charging speed is a now-very-slow 18W. Tragically, in a departure from the a-series phones, Google has chosen to remove the headphone jack from the Pixel 6a.

In use

Setting up the Pixel 6a was an exercise in frustration because the phone refused to register my thumbprint. Despite multiple tries, it kept failing, and this brings me to my main grouse: the fingerprint sensor. There is no polite way to say this. It’s garbage, the worst biometric authentication method I have used on a smartphone. While , I complained about FaceID, but I will opt for it every day and twice on Sunday compared to the Pixel 6a’s fingerprint sensor.

I did eventually manage to register my fingers, but even then the sensor was slow and unreliable, and every time I needed to unlock the phone in a hurry, it would simply refuse to work. I even tried the ‘register the same finger twice’ trick and that did little to improve things. It was an endless source of frustration and I eventually started using the phone permanently unlocked, to get around it.

It is simply baffling that Google would use a bottom-tier part like this on their phone, when phones costing less pack far better fingerprint sensors.

Now the good news is, that’s the end of the bad news. I don’t really have any other major complaints about the phone. Just like most other smartphones, the Pixel 6a is fast and smooth and loads apps and switches between apps with nary a hiccup.

The 60hz AMOLED screen won’t set any performance charts on fire, but still does a solidly competent job. The brightness is adequate, the contrast is very good, and the colours are reasonably accurate. The 60Hz refresh rate feels primitive and jerky, when you come from a 120Hz screen, as I mentioned in my , but I realise that after using a 60Hz screen for a few days, it feels smooth enough, as long as you don’t pick up a 120Hz device in the meantime. It’s not luxurious, but it’s good enough.