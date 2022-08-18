Play The Elder Scrolls Online for Free and Save Big on Crown Packs, Base Game, and High Isle during QuakeCon 2022 – Xbox Wire

QuakeCon 2022 kicks off this week, and in addition to a host of fun livestreams on Twitch.tv/Bethesda, you can join over 20 million players online, discover Tamriel for free, and pick up The Elder Scrolls Online on sale for a limited time!

Free Play Event

The QuakeCon 2022 Free Play Event is now live, allowing you to download and play The Elder Scrolls Online Standard Edition for free on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. With access to the ESO base game, this Free Play Event will allow you to explore 24 story zones, including iconic Morrowind, dive into the game’s Battlegrounds, Imperial City, and Cyrodiil PvP areas, and even give you an opportunity to begin your Legacy of the Bretons year-long adventure via the High Isle Prologue.

The Free Play Event will continue until August 29. To get started, visit our official Free Play page and select Xbox as your platform—easy!

QuakeCon Sale

In addition to the Free Play Event, both The Elder Scrolls Online Standard Edition and The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle are on sale! From now until August 30, you can acquire the ESO Standard Edition at up to 70% off and both the High Isle Upgrade Collector’s Edition and the High Isle Collection Collector’s Edition at up to 35% off—the perfect way to continue (or begin) your adventures in the Systres Archipelago.

If you played during the Free Play Event, you can continue right where you left off, and don’t forget, the High Isle Collection Collector’s Edition includes access to both the new High Isle Chapter and all previous Chapters—that’s hundreds of hours of quests, storylines, and characters for you to discover in Tamriel.

The game isn’t the only thing on sale, however, and from now until August 22, you can also save up to 40% on select Crown Packs in the Xbox Store. If there’s a new house or mount or pet you’ve long had your eye on in the in-game Crown Store, now is the time to stock up!

More to Come!

Tune in to QuakeCon 2022 on Twitch.tv/Bethesda this Thursday, August 18 where you can earn a pet and get a glimpse of what lies ahead in the Legacy of the Bretons saga during the Talkin’ Tamriel panel (kicking off at 1:45PM EDT). Finally, don’t forget you can claim special in-game rewards right now with Xbox Game Pass Perks. There’s still a lot of adventure to come for Tamriel’s heroes in 2022—we’ll see you there!

Part of the Legacy of the Bretons year-long adventure. Welcome to High Isle, a part of Tamriel never-before-seen in the Elder Scrolls. Explore the Bretons' idyllic ocean enclave and seat of chivalric culture as you confront the ruinous forces of the Ascendant Lord that conspire to plunge Tamriel into endless conflict. LEGACY OF THE BRETONS—A brand-new Elder Scrolls adventure! Uncover an epic storytelling experience told across three DLCs and the High Isle Chapter. A tale of chivalric honor and political upheaval awaits. IDYLLIC ISLAND PARADISE—Discover a Breton land never-before-seen in The Elder Scrolls. Traverse stunning white cliffs, majestic castles, and tournament fields as you encounter a gallant knightly culture. A SHADOW CONSPIRACY—The Ascendant Lord and his secret knightly order threaten to disrupt peace talks for the ongoing Three Banners War – condemning Tamriel to endless conflict. NEW CARD GAME—A new way to unwind in ESO! Grab a tankard of mead and bring your best decks to a match of the brand-new strategy card game, Tales of Tribute. Compete with friends or test your mettle against NPCs in this deck-building game invented on High Isle. NEW COMPANIONS & MORE – Explore High Isle with new adventuring buddies. Group up with friends to tackle exciting new world events, a brand-new 12-player trial and more. Requires The Elder Scrolls Online, sold separately.

$51.99 A brand-new Elder Scrolls adventure! Experience a world without limits with The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle Collector’s Edition and get access to the Base Game and all Chapters: • High Isle (New for 2022)

• Blackwood

• Greymoor

• Elsweyr

• Summerset

• Morrowind Purchase the Collector’s Edition for bonus in-game content including: • Amenos Ornaug

• Balfiera Senche Cub

• Ascendant Knight Outfit Style

• Hoard of the Schemers Memento

• High Isle Emote Pack

• And Previous Collector’s Edition Rewards! ULTIMATE FREEDOM—Create your ultimate RPG character, play solo or adventure with friends, and determine your fate in an ever-expanding world. With no level restrictions, go anywhere at any time in a truly open world. In The Elder Scrolls Online, the choice is yours. CHOOSE YOUR ADVENTURE—Begin your adventures in Tamriel wherever you like: emerge from Coldharbour in the Base Game, battle Dragons in the Elsweyr Chapter, or face the Prince of Destruction, Mehrunes Dagon, in Blackwood. All content is immediately accessible for new players, and you can switch adventures whenever you like. INCLUDES LATEST CHAPTER: HIGH ISLE—Set out on a brand-new Elder Scrolls journey and uncover an epic storytelling experience told across three DLCs and the High Isle Chapter in the Legacy of the Bretons year-long adventure. A tale of chivalric honor and political upheaval set within the stunning Systres Archipelago awaits.

$38.99 The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle is the ultimate Elder Scrolls experience and includes the Base Game and all Chapters: • High Isle (New for 2022)

• Blackwood

• Greymoor

• Elsweyr

• Summerset

• Morrowind ULTIMATE FREEDOM—Create your ultimate RPG character, play solo or adventure with friends, and determine your fate in an ever-expanding world. With no level restrictions, go anywhere at any time in a truly open world. In The Elder Scrolls Online, the choice is yours. CHOOSE YOUR ADVENTURE—Begin your adventure where you like: emerge from Coldharbour in the Base Game, battle Dragons in the Elsweyr Chapter, or face the Prince of Destruction, Mehrunes Dagon, in Blackwood. All content is accessible for new players, and you can switch adventures whenever you like. INCLUDES LATEST CHAPTER: HIGH ISLE—Set out on ESO’s year-long adventure, the Legacy of the Bretons, and uncover an epic storytelling experience told across three DLCs and the High Isle Chapter. A tale of chivalric honor and political upheaval set within the stunning Systres Archipelago awaits.