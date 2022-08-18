Prince Harry and Meghan giving public ‘greatest ever living soap opera’ with royal drama

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step down as senior royals in 2020. The couple’s popularity worldwide has since plummeted, following various vocal potshots towards the Royal Family. According to royal expert Charles Rae, the couple are offering the public the “greatest ever living soap opera. The royal expert and journalist spoke on GB News about the Sussexes.
Mr Rae said: “This is the greatest ever living soap opera that we have, and have had for many many years.”
He added: “Given that what has been going on in the Royal Family, with the war between Harry and Meghan and everyone else, it is important that when they come over, and whether or not they see the Queen or William and Catherine, I mean it’s very important given, as well, that in the background is this book or memoir.
“We don’t know what’s in it but there’s suggestions that it’s going to pour bucket loads over Camilla, the Queen, and William, or whatever.”
He continued: “So it is quite important.
On September 8, Meghan and Harry will then arrive in London for the WellChild Awards.
The Duke of Sussex has been a patron of the charity since 2007 and, despite no longer living in the UK, he has remains in contact with the charity.
The pair have kept in touch with their patronages and have continued to support causes close to their heart despite their departure from the Royal Family.
The Duchess of Sussex has also resumed her work in active politics, lobbying senators and representatives in favour of equal pay and parental leave.
