Saddle up for Showdown, a New Western-Themed Rec Room Original – Xbox Wire

Summary A Rec Room Original in a new Western theme

New tools for the creator community with chips, circuits and new Maker Pen materials

3v3 PVP Western ghost town environment for players to duel in their cork-loaded shoot outs to earn rewards.

Creators can design weapons with specs denoting rate of fire, distance and star ratings allowing for more intense and richer multiplayer experience

Howdy cowpokes, I’ve got a secret to share with you – Rec Room has an all-new game mode. Grab your ten-gallon hats and prepare your best western accent because this room will take you to the Wild West. Looking for an action-packed experience in a totally themed town with an economy that revolves around root beer? Sarsaparilla Springs is exactly what you’ve always dreamed of. With three brand new weapons, a fully themed room, and 3v3 PvP gameplay, Showdown is sure to make you giddy-up and go!

Thanks to the Rec Room Historical Society, Sarsaparilla Springs has been re-discovered and is where you can reenact all your gold rush era fantasies. Showdown takes place in this ghost town and is the rootinest and tootinest PvP gamemode to date. Relive the old West in the bandits vs. deputies gameplay using cork guns and fancy colored outfits – don’t forget that bolo tie!

Take a gander at the rock formations in the distance and explore the ghost town of Sarsaparilla Springs. Start in the Showdown Theater with its own shooting gallery – pick up a cork spinner and break as many bottles as you can. Mozy over to the Saloon for a fresh sarsaparilla, but make sure you don’t fall in the well on the way. If you do, follow the tracks to see how the bandits stole all the gold from the bank vault – and if you see any enemies, use the mine carts for cover. There’s a lot more to discover, so keep your eyes peeled.

The three new weapons being added are the cork spinner, cork blaster, and cork repeater. All three have their advantages and disadvantages. The spinner is the most accurate big iron you’ve ever holstered and shouldn’t be underestimated. The blaster will turn your enemies to Swiss cheese, but be careful, ‘cuz it won’t shoot too far. The repeater is a tough one, but when used right, it’s got spread like the blaster, accuracy like the spinner, and its speed is unmatched!

My biggest tips are to use high ground to your advantage and the cork repeater is ridiculously good if you hold down on the control stick – if you can control your shots with it you’ll be unstoppable. Also, if you jump on top of the cover on the prairie schooner you’ll get the best bird’s eye view in all of Sarsaparilla Springs. Download Rec Room for free on your Xbox store to giddy up and join the fun! Can’t wait to see y’all in the game, yee-haw! 🤠