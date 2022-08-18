Save water by using this £11 water-efficient shower head that Amazon shoppers love





The cost of living crisis has seen energy and water bills surge to increasingly high prices. One of the easiest ways to save money is to reduce energy on everyday household items and there’s a £10 Amazon product that can help to significantly cut down on water.

One of the easiest ways to save on your water bill is to use less water in your daily life as electric showers are one of the most costly household expenses. While you can always spend less time showering, it’s going to be harder in the winter months to do that as the temperature gets colder. Express.co.uk recently reported that a shower runs 10 litres of water every minute, which means that a 10 minute shower uses 100 litres of water. However, there is a simple way to help save money and Amazon shoppers are praising this £11 water-efficient shower head for helping cutting down costs.

Available now, the Vehhe Shower Head is an energy-saving tool that is designed to spray thinner streams than typical showers and saves about 30 percent of water in a daily shower. It’s also especially ideal to use in hard water areas, thanks to its infrared mineral beads and negative ionic beads which filtrate chlorine, impurities and unpleasant smell. While it saves water, it doesn’t compromise on pressure as got a high pressure boosting design consisting three levels of power; rainfall, jetting and massage. All you need to do is replace your current shower head with it to save on bills. BUY: Vehhe Shower Head (£10.99)

Amazon shoppers absolutely love how easy it is to install and that it makes water very soft. Emma M said: “What an amazing shower head, the water comes out faster than a normal shower head and if you live in an area that’s hard water, then this is the perfect solution!” Renata agreed: “The flow is much better with this shower head.” Gregory also commented: “I would recommend it as its cheap and saves on water too.”