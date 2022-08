David shared Freddie had a party for every birthday as he believed he was making up for never having one of his own during childhood.

He said: “He never ever became close to his parents. I remember him saying to me, ‘You know, my parents never cuddled me.’

“He was making up in a way, I think, for a childhood where he couldn’t have his friends around and go mad.”

Freddie Mercury: A Life in Ten Pictures is available on BBC iPlayer now.